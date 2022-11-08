Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to the area in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving early Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up even more for Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees.…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The a…