Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to the area in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of central Illinois Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Here's your full forecast.
Still warm today and not much rain. A cold front arriving early Saturday morning will cool us down and bring very strong winds. See how windy it will get and how much temperatures will drop here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
Cooler today than Sunday, but near normal for this time of year. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The a…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…