Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.