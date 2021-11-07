 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

