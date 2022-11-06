Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.