Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
