Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.