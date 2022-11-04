For the drive home in Bloomington: Windy with periods of thunderstorms after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Bloomington, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
