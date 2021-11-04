 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

