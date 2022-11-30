For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sun…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. P…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.