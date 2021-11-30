Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

