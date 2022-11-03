Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Patchy fog this morning, but sunny with pleasant temperatures this afternoon. More wind and even warmer for Thursday. Find out when rain will return to the area in our updated forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is once again in effect for most of central Illinois Tuesday morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Warming up! Here's your full forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely here.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details here.
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is fo…
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…