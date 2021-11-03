Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.