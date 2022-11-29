This evening in Bloomington: Windy. Showers early with clearing later at night. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
