 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News