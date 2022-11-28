Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sun…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. P…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expe…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…