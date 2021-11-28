For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
