This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
