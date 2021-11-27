Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
