Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
The Logan County Board narrowly approved plans for a new wind farm Wednesday, despite opposition from residents who spoke before the vote.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expe…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. P…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend with temperatures much lower than normal. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Full details here.