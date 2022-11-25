 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

