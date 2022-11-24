This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend with temperatures much lower than normal. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
The Logan County Board narrowly approved plans for a new wind farm Wednesday, despite opposition from residents who spoke before the vote.
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expe…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 deg…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…