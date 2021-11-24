 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

