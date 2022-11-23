This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
The Logan County Board narrowly approved plans for a new wind farm Wednesday, despite opposition from residents who spoke before the vote.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend with temperatures much lower than normal. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
