Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

