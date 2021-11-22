 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

