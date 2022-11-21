This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
