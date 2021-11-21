Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…