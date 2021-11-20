Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
