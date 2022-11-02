 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

