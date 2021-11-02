Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.