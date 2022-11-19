This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Very cold. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
