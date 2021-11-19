Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.