 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News