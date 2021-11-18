Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.