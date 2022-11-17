Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.