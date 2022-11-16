 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

