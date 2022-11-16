For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
Two areas of low pressure will keep snow and rain falling for much of the day. A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring another opportunity for snow! Get all the details in our latest forecast.
The chance for snow continues today and temps will be even colder thanks to a cold front. Dry for Thursday, but staying cold and windy. See how much more snow is expected and what it will feel like here.
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today'…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. S…
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 …