This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 d…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50'…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …