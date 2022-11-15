 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News