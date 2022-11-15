For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
Two areas of low pressure will keep snow and rain falling for much of the day. A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring another opportunity for snow! Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is today'…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. S…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is foreca…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 …