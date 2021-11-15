This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
