Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.