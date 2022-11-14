 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News