Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
