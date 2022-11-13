Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
