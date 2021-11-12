Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
