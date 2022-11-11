For the drive home in Bloomington: Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
