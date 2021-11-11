 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

