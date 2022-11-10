Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.