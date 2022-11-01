Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
