Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
