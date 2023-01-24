Normal issues snow route parking ban

NORMAL — A snow route parking ban has been issued in Normal ahead of the expected winter storm.
Starting 5 a.m. Wednesday, residents are to not park on snow routes in Normal through noon Thursday. The city of Bloomington has also issued a ban that starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A snow parking ban is activated to allow snow plow crews to clear the entire street, including parking areas, town officials said in a news release.
When approaching salt vehicles, drivers should stay at least 100 feet behind the vehicle, officials said. Do not pass a salt or plow truck.
No parked cars are permitted on any streets. Cars must be moved off the streets to a driveway, garage or parking lot.
Residents without a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in the parking lots at the town's parks, including Anderson, Fairview and Underwood, the news release said.
A detail list of free parking locations can be found online at www.tinyurl.com/snow-ban-free-parking-map.
For questions regarding snow removal or to share a concern, residents can submit a form online at www.tinyurl.com/public-works-concerns.
