Normal issues snow route parking ban

NORMAL — A snow route parking ban has been issued in Normal ahead of the expected winter storm.

Starting 5 a.m. Wednesday, residents are to not park on snow routes in Normal through noon Thursday. The city of Bloomington has also issued a ban that starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A snow parking ban is activated to allow snow plow crews to clear the entire street, including parking areas, town officials said in a news release.

When approaching salt vehicles, drivers should stay at least 100 feet behind the vehicle, officials said. Do not pass a salt or plow truck.

No parked cars are permitted on any streets. Cars must be moved off the streets to a driveway, garage or parking lot.

Residents without a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in the parking lots at the town's parks, including Anderson, Fairview and Underwood, the news release said.

A detail list of free parking locations can be found online at www.tinyurl.com/snow-ban-free-parking-map.

For questions regarding snow removal or to share a concern, residents can submit a form online at www.tinyurl.com/public-works-concerns.

