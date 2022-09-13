Nice Tuesday in central Illinois; temperatures on the rise for Wednesday

A pleasant Tuesday expected in central Illinois. Partly cloudy skies this morning will become sunny this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year. Just a light breeze this afternoon with wind gusts around 15 mph.
Clear skies Tuesday night with low temperatures reaching the low 50s. Normal low temperatures for mid-September are in the mid 50s.
Dry on Wednesday as well. Sunny skies throughout the day with winds only around 5 mph. A little warmer than today with high temperatures reaching the low 80s in most locations.
We're in for an extended dry stretch in central Illinois. Our next chance of rain is not until Saturday night and it's looking quite low right now with only a few showers expected to be around.
5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down
This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.
This sauce is so adaptable. Try it as a dip for raw vegetables, or instead of mayonnaise on your sandwiches. It’s also a lovely accompaniment to simple grilled chicken.
Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers.
Sometimes the best way to change the way you cook is to not cook at all.
Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
These giant cookies are suitable for sharing at the lunch table or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes or bicycle trips.