Nice Tuesday in central Illinois; temperatures on the rise for Wednesday

A pleasant Tuesday expected in central Illinois. Partly cloudy skies this morning will become sunny this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year. Just a light breeze this afternoon with wind gusts around 15 mph.

Clear skies Tuesday night with low temperatures reaching the low 50s. Normal low temperatures for mid-September are in the mid 50s.

Dry on Wednesday as well. Sunny skies throughout the day with winds only around 5 mph. A little warmer than today with high temperatures reaching the low 80s in most locations.

We're in for an extended dry stretch in central Illinois. Our next chance of rain is not until Saturday night and it's looking quite low right now with only a few showers expected to be around.