Much colder in central Illinois Thursday with a chance of snow

The rain has left the area, but snow showers are coming back and the chance will continue on Friday. Cold and windy as well. Find out when snow is most likely and what the wind chill will be in our weather update.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

