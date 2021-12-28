More flurries possible Wednesday in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Another round of flurries is possible Wednesday across Bloomington-Normal.

The National Weather Service said rain and snow may mix after 5 p.m., with gusts of up 16 mph. Patchy fog and a chance of rain are forecast for earlier in the day.

The region on Tuesday dodged heavy snows that blanketed the northern quarter of the state and into Wisconsin and Minnesota. Up to 3 inches of snow was expected in the Quad-Cities.

The first .1 inch of snow for the year also was reported at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday, the latest date for the first measurable snow on record for Chicago, according to the weather service office in Lincoln. The last snow was on March 15.

Locally, accumulating snow is also possible over the New Year's weekend, the weather service said. Wind chills below zero are likely late Saturday and into Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0